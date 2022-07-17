Method Finance (MTHD) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week

Method Finance (MTHD) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $80,935.92 and approximately $213.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance.

Buying and Selling Method Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

