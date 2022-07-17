MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
