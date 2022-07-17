MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading

