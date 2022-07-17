MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

CXH opened at $7.87 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

