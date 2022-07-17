MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

