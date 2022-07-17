Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $400.00 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 592,418,270 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

