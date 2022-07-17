Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 738,700 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 1,329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.6 days.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
MRVGF stock remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Friday. 12,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
