Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 1,546 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of BP by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,633 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.35) to GBX 472 ($5.61) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.87.

BP opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

