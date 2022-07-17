Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 339 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in NICE by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average is $222.28.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

