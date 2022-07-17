Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

