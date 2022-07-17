Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,249 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerner

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Stock Performance

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

