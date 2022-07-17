Modefi Tops 1-Day Volume of $116,065.00 (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $116,065.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modefi has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,265.12 or 0.99961957 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,078,621 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

