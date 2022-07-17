Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

