Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 761,413 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

