Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,610 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $62.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

