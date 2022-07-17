Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 6,452 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Coca-Cola by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 14,586 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

