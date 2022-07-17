Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $298.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $243.32 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

