Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.55.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Mondelez International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.