Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0037

Monetha (MTH) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $77,883.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

