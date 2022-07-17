Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Short Interest Update

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.28 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $125,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

