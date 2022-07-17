Morgan Stanley Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE ADNT opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73. Adient has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Adient by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Adient by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

