Morgan Stanley Cuts Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target to €43.50

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €53.00 ($53.00) to €43.50 ($43.50) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($49.00) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($58.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81.

Dassault Systèmes Dividend Announcement

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.