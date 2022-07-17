Morgan Stanley Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $436.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $436.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $620.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Up 3.7 %

HubSpot stock opened at $273.71 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $257.21 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,874 shares of company stock worth $5,221,780 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.