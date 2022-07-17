Morgan Stanley Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $79.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.