Morgan Stanley Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $91.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.67.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Visteon stock opened at $107.90 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.