Morgan Stanley Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $35.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.20) to €8.80 ($8.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.64.

NYSE TS opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

