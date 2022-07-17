Morgan Stanley Reiterates €72.50 Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($72.50) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Nemetschek Trading Up 3.1 %

ETR:NEM opened at €56.50 ($56.50) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €61.86 and its 200-day moving average is €75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €52.80 ($52.80) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($116.15). The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

