Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.11 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

