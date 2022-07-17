Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,050 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

