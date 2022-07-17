Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $522.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $472.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.