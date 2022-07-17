MotaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $138,922.20 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $138,922.20 and $827.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Impleum (IMPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,435,850 coins and its circulating supply is 55,229,604 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.