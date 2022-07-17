MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,789,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

