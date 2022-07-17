Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.03 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $5,929.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005490 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,048.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00536715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00257552 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001063 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

