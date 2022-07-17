NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASB remained flat at $57.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. NASB Financial has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $422.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

