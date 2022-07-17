Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 66.2% in June

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Naspers Stock Performance

NPSNY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 94,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,015. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. Naspers has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

Featured Stories

