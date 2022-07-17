NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Update

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

