Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Update

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the June 15th total of 645,700 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 322,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,390. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEPT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

