Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nichias Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NICFF remained flat at $22.90 during trading hours on Friday. Nichias has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

