Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Up 76.0% in June

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Friday. 585,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Noble Roman’s has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

