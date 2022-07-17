Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 4.1 %

NOG stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 704,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,563. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.51%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

