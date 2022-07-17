Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $61,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.