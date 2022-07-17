NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NSK Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPSKY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353. NSK has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

