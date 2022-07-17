Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Position Boosted by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nutanix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Up 1.4 %

NTNX opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.50. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $241,471.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.