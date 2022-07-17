Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

JRO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 80,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,291.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

