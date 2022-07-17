Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 63.1% in June

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 556,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,071. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

