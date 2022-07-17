Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 63.1% in June

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of JPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 556,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,071. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
