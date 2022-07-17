Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

BXMX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 146,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,398. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 304,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

