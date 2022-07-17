Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the June 15th total of 747,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
BXMX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 146,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,398. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
