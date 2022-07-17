Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 55.5% in June

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,160. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

