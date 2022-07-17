Ocean Protocol Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $114.56 million and $24.63 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.33 or 0.99999099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

