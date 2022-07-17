Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.04 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003430 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 74% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $115,332.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

