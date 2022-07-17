OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,211.0 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVJF remained flat at $39.98 on Friday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
