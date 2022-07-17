OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,211.0 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVJF remained flat at $39.98 on Friday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.86.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

