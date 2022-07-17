ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 24.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 57,508 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. ORIX has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

